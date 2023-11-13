Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34.87 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $34,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of ED opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

