Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,293 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $34,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $29.39 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.