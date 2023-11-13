Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $39,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $792.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

