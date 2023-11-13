Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 96,804 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of General Motors worth $49,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.