Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 43,070 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,070 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Aflac worth $42,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,205 shares of company stock worth $11,425,157. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.