Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Moderna worth $40,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 8,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,665 shares of company stock worth $18,571,568 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $70.05 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.42.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

