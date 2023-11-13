Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $42,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

