Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,976 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $35,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $336.36 on Monday.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $336.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.07 and its 200 day moving average is $326.55.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

