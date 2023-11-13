Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 34,515 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $44,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $818,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $77.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.