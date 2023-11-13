Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,284 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $37,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $122.67 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

