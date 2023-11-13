Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 22,103 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $35,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,608,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.14. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

