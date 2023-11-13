Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,023 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $43,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $311.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.79 and a 200 day moving average of $285.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.76 and a 1 year high of $311.53.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

