Materion Co. (MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 8th

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Materion to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Materion stock opened at $106.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Materion by 113.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Materion by 173.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

