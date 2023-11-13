Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $42,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $197.60 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

