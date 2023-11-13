MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Natixis acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MAG Silver by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

