Lindsay Co. (LNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $122.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.36.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. Roth Mkm raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

