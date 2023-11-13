Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $685.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $632.86 and a 200-day moving average of $627.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.