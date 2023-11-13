Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $161.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $162.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

