Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.31 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.