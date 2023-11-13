Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 46,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $82.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.36. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

