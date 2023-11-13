Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $169.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

