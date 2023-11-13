Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam increased its stake in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Block by 222.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 119.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

