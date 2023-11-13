Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.