Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,010 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in State Street were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

