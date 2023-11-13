Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,679 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after acquiring an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.20 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

