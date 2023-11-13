Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $228.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.83. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

