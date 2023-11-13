Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.