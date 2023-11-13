Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 742 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 135.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $191.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.09 and a 200 day moving average of $230.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

