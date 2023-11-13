Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 232 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,875,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $198.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

