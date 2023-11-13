Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 113 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.97.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.05.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

