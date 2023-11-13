Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New $268,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

