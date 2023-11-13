Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $602,114,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,991 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,424,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 105,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

