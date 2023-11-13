Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $196.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $168.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average of $208.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

