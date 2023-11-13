Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 623,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,516 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 789.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $138.11 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.