Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $276,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $75.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

