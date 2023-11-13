Jeffrey A. Dowdle Sells 8,044 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.4 %

Raymond James stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Raymond James

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.