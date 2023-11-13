iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB opened at $88.59 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.