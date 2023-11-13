iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $88.59 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

