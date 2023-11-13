Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $318.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.
Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 215,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
