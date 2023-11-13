Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $318.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 215,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.