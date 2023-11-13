HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $15,914,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSBC. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 825 ($10.18) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

