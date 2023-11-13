Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Graco worth $50,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Graco by 88.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,930 shares of company stock worth $3,087,222 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

