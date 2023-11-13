Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

