Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,817 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 206,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,879 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

PDBC stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

