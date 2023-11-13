Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $343.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

