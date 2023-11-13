Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,117 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.