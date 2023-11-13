Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $205.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.06 and its 200 day moving average is $220.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

