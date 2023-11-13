Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTRA stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

