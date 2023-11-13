Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,850 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.59 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

