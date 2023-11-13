Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,767 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.