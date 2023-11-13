Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Builders FirstSource worth $31,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $124.32 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

