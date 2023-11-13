Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,117 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Aptiv worth $32,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $75.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

